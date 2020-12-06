Breaking: Giants Announce Official Decision On Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have announced an official decision on quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

New York announced on Sunday afternoon that Jones, the team’s starting quarterback, will be OUT against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Jones is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in last week’s game. The Giants will start veteran quarterback Colt McCoy behind center on Sunday afternoon.

New York announced the news about an hour before kickoff.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has been preparing for McCoy to play all week. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach said he would customize the offense for McCoy.

“I think the biggest thing you try to do for a backup quarterback is just try to create a comfortable environment for him,” Garrett said on Thursday. “That’s what you’re trying to do every week for your starting quarterback. I thought Colt did a really good job last week in the game getting comfortable and allowing us to function as an offense. If he does have to play in the ball game this week, hopefully he’ll be comfortable. You look for things in his past he’s comfortable with. With you or with somebody else. Just so when that ball is snapped, it’s all internalized in him. He’s just going out there and playing football.”

The Giants and the Seahawks are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.