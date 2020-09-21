Breaking: Giants Announce Saquon Barkley’s Injury Diagnosis

The New York Giants’ worst fears have become a reality. Running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for the season.

The Giants running back landed awkwardly during a running play against the Chicago Bears Sunday. The play itself didn’t appear to be all too serious. But Barkley immediately expressed significant pain in his knee.

The initial belief was Barkley suffered a knee injury that would sideline him for the rest of the year. That same initial diagnosis has since been confirmed.

The New York Giants announced on Monday Barkley has a torn ACL. He will miss the rest of the 2020 season as a result. He finishes the year with 34 rushing yards on 19 carries and six receptions for 60 yards.

“Giants running back Saquon Barkley underwent an MRI of his right knee this morning at Hospital for Special Surgery. The results of the testing confirmed that Barkley suffered a torn ACL in yesterday’s game in Chicago,” the Giants announced on Monday. “Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future.”

It looks like Sunday’s horrendous injury news across the NFL has trickled its way into Monday. This is a nightmare scenario for New York.

Fortunately, this isn’t a playoff year for the New York Giants. Barkley will now have a full year to recover while the Giants work to improve their roster in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants will take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday without star running back Saquon Barkley on the field.