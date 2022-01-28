Breaking: The Giants Have Reportedly Decided On A Head Coach

As we enter the weekend, the New York Giants are reportedly on the verge of hiring a new head coach.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants are working out a deal with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Daboll beat out his colleague, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for the right to lead Big Blue.

From the start of the process, it seemed like Daboll was the favorite. Mainly, because he worked with new Giants general manager Joe Schoen in Buffalo, but also because he has the right background to hopefully revive the team’s moribund offense.

This will be the first head coaching job for the 46-year-old Daboll.

Daboll has been the Bills’ offensive coordinator since 2018. During his tenure, he helped develop quarterback Josh Allen and turned the team into one of the best in the NFL.

Before that, Daboll was the OC at Alabama in 2017, helping the Tide to a national championship win. From 2013-16, he served as tight ends coach under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots.

Daboll also has offensive coordinator stints with the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Cleveland Browns (2009-10). Interestingly, he began his NFL coaching career on the opposite side of the ball as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000.