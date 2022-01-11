Breaking: Giants Make Final Decision On Joe Judge

We have breaking news out of the NFL regarding Joe Judge’s future with the New York Giants.

Judge kept his job on Black Monday to the surprise of many. Four others – including Vic Fangio, Mike Zimmer, Brian Flores and Matt Nagy – didn’t.

However, it appears the organization has changed its mind.

The Giants have fired Joe Judge. New York will join the growing list of teams searching for a new head coach.

This shouldn’t be a surprise.

Joe Judge was in over his head from the start. The team’s record didn’t match up with the constant hype and promises made by Judge over the years. The Giants were a miserable 4-13 this season.

Former Giants offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.

“It actually happened! I know a bunch of y’all Giants fans hate my guts because blah blah blah … I was right about Judge from the start,” Schwartz said. “And then again this summer. I hope the Giants look outside of their comfort zone for a new direction and get back to winning.”

Who will the Giants now turn to? There are several intriguing options out there. People like Brian Flores or Doug Pederson should probably be their first calls.

The Giants have some talented players, but one of the first priorities the new head coach will need to address is the quarterback situation.

Who should the Giants hire to be their next head coach?