Breaking: Giants Reportedly Make Decision On Joe Judge

The NFL’s Black Monday has gotten the best of Brian Flores, Matt Nagy and Mike Zimmer. Will New York Giants head coach Joe Judge be next?

Fans appear to have convinced themselves the Giants will part ways with Judge this week. New York was a dreadful 4-13 this season and really lacked the “culture” Judge tried to implement.

However, it sounds like the Giants are going to give Judge one more season to prove them wrong.

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Giants are sticking with Judge for now.

I'm told #Giants HC Joe Judge "is staying," per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 10, 2022

This falls in line with what NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported earlier this morning.

Joe Judge apparently has a meeting with players today to address the future. In other words, Judge is acting like he’s sticking around for at least another year.

“#Giants coach Joe Judge will meet with his players in a few minutes and the expectation is he will lead the meeting with an eye to the future, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Garafolo wrote on Twitter. “Same tone was struck in a meeting with coaches a short while ago.”

It’s almost unfathomable that coaches like Vic Fangio, Mike Zimmer and Brian Flores got fired before Joe Judge did. That should be a crime.

The Giants’ current trajectory isn’t promising with Judge at the helm. And we don’t anticipate too many free agents jumping at the opportunity to sign with the Giants this coming off-season.

It’s going to be a long off-season in the Big Apple.