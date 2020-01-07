Breaking: New York Giants Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

The Spun

After losing out on Matt Rhule to the Carolina Panthers, the New York Giants are reportedly turning to New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge to be their next head coach.

This is a curious–and perhaps hurried–move, as it looks like the Giants may have pivoted to a consolation candidate after Rhule told them no. However, there are also reports that the Giants were negotiating with Judge last night, even before Rhule was officially hired in Carolina.

Judge, 38, has been with the New England Patriots for the last eight seasons. Prior to that, he was a special teams assistant at Alabama from 2009-11.

Judge is a Mississippi State alum who also interviewed at his alma mater. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he held an offer from the Bulldogs but will head to East Rutherford instead.

Rapoport also says that Rhule called the Giants to see if they would match the lucrative contract offer he received from Carolina, but New York ultimately decided not to.

The Giants tabbing Judge is certainly a surprising development. He has worked for arguably the two best coaches in football–Bill Belichick and Nick Saban–but there’s no guarantee that translates to success.

Who Judge hires as his assistants could go a long way in determining the trajectory of his tenure in New York.


