Breaking: New York Giants Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

After losing out on Matt Rhule to the Carolina Panthers, the New York Giants are reportedly turning to New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge to be their next head coach.

This is a curious–and perhaps hurried–move, as it looks like the Giants may have pivoted to a consolation candidate after Rhule told them no. However, there are also reports that the Giants were negotiating with Judge last night, even before Rhule was officially hired in Carolina.

Judge, 38, has been with the New England Patriots for the last eight seasons. Prior to that, he was a special teams assistant at Alabama from 2009-11.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

Judge is a Mississippi State alum who also interviewed at his alma mater. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he held an offer from the Bulldogs but will head to East Rutherford instead.

Rapoport also says that Rhule called the Giants to see if they would match the lucrative contract offer he received from Carolina, but New York ultimately decided not to.

Joe Judge has an offer to become the new coach at Mississippi State, his alma matter. He takes the Giants instead. https://t.co/sx1Xk0Bzj6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

One note on the #Giants: Matt Rhule called them before signing his 6-year deal with the #Panthers and gave them the opportunity to match and lure him to get on the plane. They declined and hired Joe Judge instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

The Giants tabbing Judge is certainly a surprising development. He has worked for arguably the two best coaches in football–Bill Belichick and Nick Saban–but there’s no guarantee that translates to success.

Who Judge hires as his assistants could go a long way in determining the trajectory of his tenure in New York.