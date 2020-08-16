Bret Bielema Addresses Offseason College Job Rumors

Earlier this offseason, former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema signed on as the outside linebackers coach of the New York Giants.

But for a while it appeared that Bielema’s tenure in New York would be short-lived when big college football jobs opened up. He was linked to a number of head coaching, and reportedly interviewed at Colorado.

In a recent interview, Bielema discussed those offseason college job rumors. Speaking to the media on Friday, Bielema explained that he’s remained open to going back to college football if an opportunity arises. Bielema revealed that head coach Joe Judge is on-board with the idea, and has even been supportive.

“…One of the obligations that Joe was very cool with me coming in was if an opportunity arose for me to pursue a college football opportunity, he was behind it one hundred percent,” Bielema said, per 247Sports. “Obviously, it happened a lot quicker than he or I ever thought. The biggest thing is life throws different opportunities, Joe has been very supportive.”

Bielema went on to say that he’s bought in to what Judge and the Giants are doing. But he is leaving the door open for a return to college football.

“From day one, I told him I wanted to be a part of what we’re doing here. Who knows that the future holds? Just take it every day for what it is. Try to take full advantage of it for the New York Football Giants and see where it goes.”

But a college coaching job can spring up at any time. We’ve seen before that an NFL coach can leave in the middle of a season and join a program.

For now though, it looks like the Giants won’t have a problem with that.