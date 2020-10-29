The New York Giants sent home two coaches on Thursday. Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema was one of them.

The former college football head coach has spent this season on Joe Judge’s staff with the Giants. Bielema serves as the outside linebackers coach, but he was unable to be with his players on Thursday.

Bielema was one of two New York Giants coaches sent home on Thursday because of COVID-19 close contacts, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The Giants also sent home defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson.

Teams aren’t taking any risks this year in the midst of a pandemic. Sending players or coaches home to reduce the risk of any virus outbreak is the safe approach this season. The New York Giants are the latest organization taking a cautionary approach.

“Two #Giants coaches were sent home because they were considered COVID-19 close contacts: OLB coach Bret Bielema and DBs coach Jerome Henderson,” Rapoport reported on Twitter. “So now several OL and two coaches.”

The New York Giants’ decision to send two coaches home on Thursday comes after a Giants offensive lineman Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night. The organization released a statement to address the news.

“Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. All of the player’s close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely.” Take a look at the Giants’ full statement in the link below.

The Giants are taking the proper steps to ensure the health and safety of their players and coaches.