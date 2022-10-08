Brian Daboll Asked About Giants Signing Odell Beckham Jr

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 08: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on October 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New York Giants 27-22. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

For the past week, Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the team that drafted him, the New York Giants.

On Friday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about the recent rumors involving Beckham.

Daboll didn't have too much to say about potentially signing Beckham. He didn't shoot down that idea though.

"I'd say that Joe and I talk a lot about a wide variety of things: players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays," Daboll said. "We're always trying to improve our roster in any way we can."

The Giants have legitimate concerns at wide receiver this season. Sterling Shepard is out for the year with a torn ACL, Kadarius Toney has been injured all season and Kenny Golladay is struggling.

Adding a playmaker like Beckham would inject a lot of life into New York's passing attack.

Of course, the reunion storyline for Beckham and the Giants would make this a very intriguing signing. They shared some good times together from 2014-2018.

Beckham, 29, is currently recovering from a torn ACL. He's expected to be ready for action at some point in November.