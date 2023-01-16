Brian Daboll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eagles Matchup

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Giants earned a trip to Philadelphia with their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend.

The sixth-seeded Giants and top-seeded Eagles played each other twice in the final month of the regular season, with Philly winning both matchups. The first was a 48-22 blowout win at MetLife Stadium, and the second was workmanlike 22-16 victory at home in Week 18 when New York rested many key starters.

Asked on Monday if those two games will have any impact on this weekend's meeting, Giants head coach Brian Daboll made it clear he doesn't believe they will.

“None,” Daboll said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s how we go about our business this week, again how we prepare, how we practice and then ultimately how we play on Sunday — or Saturday in this case. Every game’s a new game. Obviously, you have matchups that you’ve went against here over the last two times you played them. One week really has nothing to do with the next week or one game has nothing to do with the next game other than you take things from it. You learn from it. You try to grow from it. But it’s going to be how we execute on Saturday and how we prepare throughout the week. That’s our process; that’s what it will always be. And that’s what it’ll be this week.”

The Giants and Eagles have played four times in the postseason, with Big Blue winning in 1981 and 2000 and Philadelphia evening the score in 2006 and 2008.

The longtime NFC East adversaries will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night on FOX.