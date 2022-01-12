Brian Flores Is Trending After Giants Coaching News

The New York Giants fired second-year head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday. After a dreadful 4-13 season in 2021, the organization thought it better to complete wipe the slate clean and go in a different direction.

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” team president John Mara said in a statement Tuesday. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

The Giants now join a group of teams in search of a new head coach next season, but will do so on the later side. Nevertheless, one candidate has already stood out as a potential option for the NFC East organization: Brian Flores.

Flores was fired just over 24 hours ago in a shocking move by the Miami Dolphins. He posted a 24-25 overall record during his three years as the organization’s head coach and won eight of his last nine games before getting sacked.

Flore quickly became one of the hottest names available and many around the NFL world see him as a potential fit with the Giants. Media members took to Twitter on Tuesday to discuss New York’s potential interest in the former Dolphins head coach.

Flores is a brilliant defensive-minded coach and should have plenty to offer the Giants. However, the organization would need to entice him with a strong offer if it hopes to beat out his other suitors.

New York’s first step will be to find a new general manager following Dave Gettleman’s retirement. Once the franchise locks down a new top executive, it can turn its focus to finding a new head coach.