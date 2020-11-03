Look: Bucs Had NSFW Message For Daniel Jones After Dropped INT

The New York Giants nearly pulled off a big Monday Night Football upset, but the NFC East franchise couldn’t come through in the end (thanks in part to some questionable officiating).

New York lost to Tampa Bay, 25-23, on Monday night. The loss drops the Giants to 1-7 on the season, while the Bucs improved to 6-2.

It was an up-and-down game for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The second-year quarterback completed 25 of 41 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. He almost had a third, too.

On the Giants’ final drive of the game, Jones threw a pass that should have been picked off. Tampa Bay’s defense dropped the interception, though. Shortly following that interception, a Bucs player could be heard giving Jones a NSFW message.

“Count your blessings, b—-,” the player could be heard saying.

bucs dropped a pick and somebody told daniel jones

"count your blessings bitch" 😂 pic.twitter.com/wUvryoUlZ4 — Tony X (@soIoucity) November 3, 2020

Jones ended up making some big plays later in that drive, as New York scored a touchdown to come within two points. The Giants then went for two and appeared to draw a pass interference penalty, but the officials picked it up.

New York was unable to recover an onside kick attempt and Tampa Bay was able to run out the clock.

The Bucs beat the Giants after a flag for pass interference was picked up on New York's two-point conversion attempt. (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/miY8yS07dH — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2020

New York is set to face the Washington Football Team on Sunday, while the Bucs are taking on the Saints.