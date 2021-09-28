CBS Names NFL Head Coach On Biggest “Hot Seat”

The 2021 NFL season is only three weeks old, but there are several coaches around the league who are already on the proverbial “hot seat.”

However, there is one head coach that is on the hottest seat. That’s at least according to CBS Sports writer Patrik Walker, who thinks New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is in trouble.

“It’s tough to argue that anyone is on a hotter seat than Judge right now, depending on how you view the mood of owner John Mara, although he left little room for interpretation going into the season,” he wrote this week.

Here’s more, via CBS Sports:

Mara noted this offseason that “everyone is on the hot seat” in New York — from Judge to general manager Dave Gettleman to himself. Including himself was cute and all from a PR standpoint, but we all know owners don’t fire themselves; they fire everyone else. And considering the wild and whacky training camp the Giants had, one that included a rash of swift and unexpected retirements and at least one practice brawl, Judge wasn’t exactly off to a magnificent start in his second year as an NFL head coach. Add on an 0-3 start and lack of progression from Daniel Jones despite the return of Saquon Barkley and, well, Judge has a lot to answer for lately.

An 0-3 start to the season obviously isn’t what the Giants envisioned when they first stepped on the practice field this summer.

Unfortunately, the road doesn’t get any easier over the next few weeks. The Giants travel to New Orleans for a matchup against the Saints in Week 4.

After that, New York faces the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

New York could easily be staring 0-9 in the face.