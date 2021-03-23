Chad Johnson Gives 1 NFL Team “A+” For Offseason Moves

With the free agency period reaching a lull, much of the NFL world has had a chance to take a step back and start to grade the various moves made by organizations so far. The New York Giants were some of the biggest buyers over the last two weeks and have gotten a seal of approval from former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson.

The six-time Pro Bowler gave the NFC East team an “A+” grade for their moves thus far this spring.

“I don’t know who the Giants owner is but he used that stimmy quite well with his off-season acquisitions. Grade A+,” Johnson tweeted on Tuesday.

The former Bengals wideout is probably trying to congratulate general manager David Gettleman, but he wouldn’t be alone in doing so. The Giants have made some major improvements on both sides of the ball headed into next season.

New York’s biggest signing came in the form of a wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who the franchise signed to a four-year deal, worth up to $72 million. The Giants lacked a big name pass-catching option in last season and let go of Golden Tate earlier this year, making the former Detroit Lions wideout a huge get.

Golladay isn’t the only new weapon that Daniel Jones will get the chance to throw to next year. Tight end Kyle Rudolph and former Bengals wide receiver John Ross both agreed to deals with the Giants last week. Considering the NFC East organization was cap-strapped headed into free agency, both players are solid signings.

The Giants also solidified multiple positions on defense. After franchise tagging defensive end Leonard Williams, the organization agreed to a three-year extension with the 26-year-old, former Pro Bowler. New York also landed former Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson on a three-year deal, providing them a versatile defensive back capable of helping out in the return game.

All in all, the Giants should consider themselves one of the winners of this free agency period. Now the team will try to put it together on the field in 2021.