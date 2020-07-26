The New York Giants Have Reportedly Signed A New Kicker

The New York Giants have a new kicker to replace Aldrick Rosas. But it’s not Stephen Gostkowski.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing Chandler Catanzaro to their team. Catanzaro played briefly for the New York Jets last season before retiring in August.

However, the 29-year-old Catanzaro became available this past week when he was released from the Jets’ reserved/retired list. Apparently, he feels he’s ready to come back now.

Catanzaro got his start with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2014. He averaged over 89-percent on his field goals and was perfect on extra points for his first two seasons.

He has a reputation for a big leg, having kicked a career-high 60-yard field goal for the Cardinals in 2016. But a massive dip in production led to his release after the season

Giants are signing former Jets’ kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal, per league source. He retired last August and was released from the Jets’ reserve/left squad list just last week. With the Giants releasing Aldrick Rosas today, Catanzaro steps in. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2020

He restored his reputation in 2017 as a member of the New York Jets, going 2-for-2 on field goals over 50 yards. But the Jets did not re-sign him after the season.

Catanzaro wound up spending the 2018 season split between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For his career, Catanzaro has a field goal percentage of 83.8-percent, with a 92.9-percent extra point rate.

There’s no guarantee that signing Catanzaro means he’ll be the Giants starter to begin the season though. He did struggle in the preseason for the Jets before his abrupt retirement.

And there’s always the possibility that the Giants pick up someone on the waiver wire who’s a tad cheaper during final cuts.

Will Chandler Catanzaro be the starting kicker for the New York Giants in 2020?