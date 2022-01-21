Chris Simms “Hopes” The Giants Hire 1 Head Coach

Now that Joe Schoen is officially the general manager of the New York Giants, the franchise can shift gears and focus on its search for a new head coach.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Giants are expected to speak with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy.

All three options are intriguing for the Giants, but NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms believes one option from that group makes the most sense.

On Friday afternoon, Simms publicly announced that he thinks Daboll should be the next head coach of the Giants.

“I love the Giants hire of Joe Schoen,” Simms tweeted. “And hope that it means Brian Daboll is next.”

It would be interesting to see what Daboll can do with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The Duke product has the physical tools to be a productive player in the NFL, but he just hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Daboll was a “person of interest” in the Giants’ conversations with general manager candidates. Considering he has a preexisting connection with Schoen, it would not be a huge surprise to see Daboll earn the job.