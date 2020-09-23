The Giants and Jets are both 0-2 on the young season, and Colin Cowherd thinks both teams could be in the position to draft Trevor Lawrence in April.

Of course, both New York franchises recently took quarterbacks in the top 10. The Jets picked Sam Darnold third overall in 2018, while the Giants selected Daniel Jones at No. 6 the following year. Both have shown flashes thus far in their pro careers but are far from finished products.

On “The Herd” this afternoon, Cowherd said based off the first two weeks of the season, he expects the Giants and the Jets to both at least be picking in the top three in 2021. Both appear to have a strong chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick and the opportunity to draft Lawrence, the Clemson star.

As far as their current QBs, Cowherd says if he were the Giants, he’d jettison Jones for Lawrence. However, if the Jets get the No. 1 pick, he’d deal it for a bevy of assets and keep Darnold.

“I would move off Daniel Jones. Because although I’ve seen glimpses of confidence and glimpses of he’s better than I thought, I’ve seen no glimpses of greatness,” Cowherd explained.

Jones threw for 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions while playing behind a bad offensive line last season. However, he also displayed an alarming penchant for fumbling. Through two games this year, Jones’ turnover touch hasn’t dissipated, as he’s thrown three interceptions and lost a pair of fumbles.

Darnold has been inconsistent throughout his two-plus years with Gang Green, though he’s also working with a shoddy offensive line and what is the worst group of skill players in professional football. Having Adam Gase as head coach doesn’t help either.

Personally, there are only five or six quarterbacks in the NFL right now that I’d take over Lawrence for 2021 and beyond, so if I were running the Giants and the Jets, I wouldn’t hesitate to move on from the quarterback I have.

The decision isn’t as easy as it sounds though.