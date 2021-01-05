Colin Cowherd Has Message For Jason Garrett’s Critics

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett surfaced in a report on Monday that named him as an interview candidate for the Chargers head coaching vacancy.

After Garrett’s dismal season as the offensive coordinator with the Giants, the news shocked the league. New York ranked second-to-last in the NFL in scoring and total yards in 2020.

But, some believe that Garrett’s last year isn’t indicative of his potential. Before joining the Giants, the 54-year-old served as the Cowboys’ head coach for nine full seasons. He led Dallas to three NFC East titles during that span, but just two playoff wins. The Cowboys never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs.

However, his performance on the whole remains admirable. On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd wanted to remind his listeners of that key fact.

The FOX Sports defended the Giants OC on his show, reminding fans that Garrett boasted a 56 percent winning percentage as the head coach of the Cowboys.

“What he needs is a better PR person…” Cowherd said. “This idea that he can’t coach is silly.”

Cowherd certainly has a point. Although 2020 doesn’t reflect well on Garrett, the numbers speak for themselves during the earlier part of his career. In his nine-year stint in Dallas, the Cowboys boasted the sixth best offense in the NFL in points and total yards per game.

Garrett went 85-67 during that span and won the 2016 NFL Coach of the Year Award. However, he never quite met the expectations of Jerry Jones and the Dallas fanbase and the team let his contract expire in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Chargers job offers quite a big draw for any head coach looking to get back in the game. Despite a dismal 2020 season, Los Angeles developed rookie quarterback Justin Herbert nicely throughout the year. He ended the season with 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns making him the favorite for offensive Rookie of the Year. Now, the organization needs to find a way to maximize his talent as soon as possible.

Time will tell if the Chargers think Garrett is the man for the job.