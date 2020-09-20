The Dallas Cowboys are taking a beating on Twitter following their slow start today, and Colin Cowherd joined in on the fun.

Late in the second quarter, the Cowboys find themselves trailing the Atlanta Falcons 26-7. Dallas’ defense has allowed three touchdown passes from Matt Ryan, including a pair to Calvin Ridley.

On offense, Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown, but also lost a fumble. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ potent passing offense as been relatively kept in check as well.

Cowherd, who has been lower on the Cowboys than many heading into the season, got some easy trolling in at the expense of America’s Team.

“I had no idea the Dallas Cowboys …were the worst football team in the WORLD,” Cowherd tweeted.

I had no idea the Dallas Cowboys …were the worst football team in the WORLD 🌎. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 20, 2020

Of course, Cowherd is being hyperbolic here. Dallas isn’t even the worst team in its own division.

The New York Giants are losing to the Chicago Bears 17-0 at halftime right now, and the Philadelphia Eagles are also losing to the Los Angeles Rams. Washington plays later today.

It could be a rough season for much of the NFC East this year.