Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Needs To Trade For QB Russell Wilson

The Giants named their new head coach on Friday night, hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. On Saturday afternoon, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on the move.

Cowherd is a fan of Daboll and the success he had in Buffalo. However, he’s worried the Giants will force Daboll to work with Daniel Jones as his starting quarterback.

“The Mara family wants Daniel Jones to work. So Daboll will make him the best version of Daniel Jones he can. I think it’s obvious, we’ve seen it multiple years, there’s a ceiling and it’s not as high as we wish,” Cowherd said, via Volume Sports. “Therefore, by Year 2 they draft a rookie quarterback. Most of those aren’t nearly as good as predicted – some are busts. Daboll, nonetheless, will be asked to win with that quarterback.”

So how do the Giants get around this quarterback problem? Cowherd believes they need to make an aggressive offer for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Go big. Call Seattle and make an offer they can’t refuse on Russell Wilson. Look around the league, look who’s winning.”

It would be interesting to see Wilson in New York, but there’s no indication that Seattle will trade him.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so.

Wilson is under contract through 2023, with his base salary for the 2022 season set at $19 million.

If the Giants want to make an offer that Seattle can’t refuse, it’ll most likely have to feature their first-round picks in this year’s draft.