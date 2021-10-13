The Spun

Cowboys Player Accused Of Throwing Punch After Sunday’s Game

Dallas Cowboys defenders Jayron Kearse and Trevon Diggs celebrate.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Cornerback Trevon Diggs celebrates his interception with safety Jayron Kearse #27 during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Giants took one on the chin against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, falling 44-20. According to Giants tight end Evan Engram, things didn’t end at the final whistle either.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Engram has accused Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse of punching him in the face after the game. Engram says the incident took place as the teams were shaking hands and heading for their respective locker rooms.

“I walked up on him. He walked up on me kinda, saying some stuff. He threw the punch,” Engram said.

“We had some guys there that separated us, so it was kind of boom, boom… He stole one off, and everybody was there to separate us. So I kinda just let it go. I dapped up some of my old coaches and friends on the other side [afterward] and went into the locker room.”

Engram made sure to note that Kearse threw a “soft, little baby punch,” and that he wasn’t particularly phased. He didn’t retaliate because he wanted to avoid a league fine, he said.

“I was pushing him around the whole game, so he was probably just mad about that. It’s whatever.”

It wasn’t the only punch thrown on Sunday. Giants receiver Kadarius Toney punched Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee during the game, and was ejected for the act. He had been the one Giant having his way with the Cowboys, catching 10 passes for 189 yards in a breakout performance.

The second game between the Giants and Cowboys is on Dec. 19 at Metlife Stadium. It promises to be a heated affair after how last Sunday’s game played out.

