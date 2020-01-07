Dallas Cowboys DB Has Strong Reaction To Mike McCarthy Hire

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach. That move is clearly sitting well with the players on the team.

McCarthy didn’t coach at all this past season. Nonetheless, his resume speaks for itself as he’s made four appearances in the NFC Championship.

Although the perception surrounding McCarthy changed due to his relationship with Aaron Rodgers, the reality is that he’s won a Super Bowl and is respected by his peers.

Cowboys cornerback Donovan Olumba wasted no time sharing his thoughts on his new coach.

Olumba made it known that he’s on board with the move, tweeting out “Too excited to play for Coach McCarthy!”

Check it out:

Too excited to play for Coach McCarthy! — Donovan Olumba (@olumbadx) January 6, 2020

McCarthy has a fresh start in Dallas under Jerry Jones. It also helps that he’ll have a bunch of talent around him on offense, which may include Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

As for the defensive side of the football, the Cowboys players sound ready to play for Coach McCarthy. On Monday, the team announced that Mike Nolan will be the defensive coordinator next year.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Cowboys fill out the rest of their coaching staff for the 2020 season.