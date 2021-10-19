Dan Orlovsky Rips NFL Head Coach For ‘Stupid’ Performance

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky didn’t hold back when discussing the New York Giants‘ recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While on Get Up this Monday, Orlovsky ripped Giants head coach Joe Judge for his “stupid” performance.

Orlovsky was clearly frustrated that Judge allowed Daniel Jones to play through the entire game despite being a week removed from a concussion. He also doesn’t appreciate how Judge preaches about toughness yet it doesn’t show on the field.

“How do you go on the road a couple of weeks ago against the Cowboys and at least play well when you’re getting beat up and then come back home and get absolutely skunked by the Rams? You don’t show any energy, any toughness, any pride,” Orlovsky said. “Your head coach stood up there when he got the job and said, ‘We are going to play with toughness, clean football, not beat ourselves. We’re going to represent the people of this area.’ And you’re not. At home at some point you have to play a good football game.

“Let me say this: players in the locker room don’t like Timmy-tough-nut coaches when you’re losing football games. Timmy Tough Nuts from Joe Judge, and you’re losing games, and everybody is hurt, you’re down 38-3 at the end of the game.”

.@danorlovsky7 absolutely RIPS Joe Judge for the job he's doing with the Giants :flushed: "It's STUPID! It's stupid!" pic.twitter.com/mK7zQb3CHm — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 18, 2021

Orlovsky wasn’t the only member of ESPN’s Get Up crew who blasted Judge for his performance. Former NFL safety Ryan Clark had plenty of things to say about Judge.

“I think at some point you have to start evaluating his ability to take care of a team, right? Being a head coach is not just about delegating,” Clark said. “It’s not just about making sure your team plays a certain way. It’s about looking in the eyes of your football players and them feeling like coach has my back. Coach understands how to take care of us and we are in this together. And if you’re a New York Giant right now, there’s no way you can feel that way about Joe Judge. This seems more about the image he wants to portray rather than connecting with the players in his locker room.”

Judge will try to get the Giants back on the right track this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.