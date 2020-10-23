Colin Cowherd Offers Opinion On Daniel Jones After Loss To Eagles

The easy thing to do this Friday would be to rip the New York Giants apart for blowing a double-digit lead to the Eagles with just a few minutes remaining in last night’s game. However, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd is taking a different approach to the team’s disappointing loss, praising quarterback Daniel Jones’ performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 22-21 loss.

The second-year quarterback completed 20-of-30 pass attempts for 187 yards, two touchdowns and interception. The Duke product also had 92 rushing yards, but that has been overshadowed by the fact that he tripped in the open field on what should’ve been a touchdown.

Even though New York has reason to be concerned about Jones’ inability to take care of the football, Cowherd is fairly confident that Jones will be the franchise’s starting quarterback in 2021.

“It’s not like the Giants have a history of bailing on quarterbacks,” Cowherd said. “Eli Manning for years and years threw lots of interceptions. Daniel Jones has lots of fumbles. But he played in a major conference, he’s had good quarterback coaches in college and the pros, and he appears to be getting better and better. I thought he was very competent last night to above average.”

The Giants are out of the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes: @ColinCowherd: That was a good loss. Daniel Jones was very competent last night and getting better. pic.twitter.com/GJCJBedybS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 23, 2020

Cowherd didn’t say whether or not he believes Jones is a legitimate franchise quarterback. Nonetheless, he doesn’t see the Giants being in the sweepstakes for Trevor Lawrence when the season is over.

The New York Giants have actually been playing competitive football of late, and two more wins would probably put them out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It’s rare for a team to select a quarterback in the first round of the draft twice in three years. Unless we see a huge sign of regression in Jones’ play, he’ll most likely be the starter for the G-Men next year.

