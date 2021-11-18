Daniel Jones Has Blunt Assessment Of Primetime Record

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is getting ready for his third career primetime game this week when he takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. He’ll be trying to end a frustrating primetime trend in the process.

In three NFL seasons, Jones is a stunning 0-7 in primetime games. The Giants as an organization have lost nine consecutive primetime games

Speaking to the Giants team website this week, Jones admitted that he wasn’t aware of the trend. He said that the franchise overall has lost a lot of games, so the individual situation isn’t especially meaningful.

“We haven’t won enough games here recently, period, so you look at whatever the situation is,” Jones said. “We’ve got to look at this game individually and preparing for that game.”

Jones is 11-24 as a starter since 2019. The franchise is 21-52 since 2016.

Daniel Jones on 0-7 prime-time record: We haven't won enough games period. https://t.co/CRXa0ptDk1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 18, 2021

The New York Giants were riding relatively high heading into last week’s bye. They had just gone 2-1 over their previous three games and had only narrowly lost to the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.

It remains to be seen if the bye week was enough time to let the team mend the litany of injuries to key players across the team. But between that break and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent loss to the Washington Football Team, they may be in a perfect position to spring a huge upset.

Can Daniel Jones lead the Giants to a win over the Bucs and end his primetime winless streak?

The game will be played on Monday at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.