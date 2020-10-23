Daniel Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Viral Tripping Play

On Thursday night, the New York Giants fell to the Philadelphia Eagles despite holding a 21-10 lead late in the fourth quarter.

If that wasn’t embarrassing enough, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had one of the most embarrassing plays of the year – and it came on his best play of the night. The Giants quarterback took the ball on a designed run and found himself all alone in the open field.

Unfortunately, Jones tried to do a little too much on the play was tripped himself. He tried to escape the incoming Eagles defenders, but was eaten up by the turf monster.

Following the game, Jones had an honest response to the play. “I just tried to run faster than I was running and got caught up,” he told reporters after the game.

"I just tried to run faster than I was running and got caught up." – Daniel Jones on what happened at the end of his 80-yard run pic.twitter.com/ALr5yXGPDn — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 23, 2020

Thankfully for Jones, the Giants were able to punch the ball in a few plays later on a Wayne Gallman rushing touchdown. The young quarterback was relieved about the touchdown.

“We finished the drive and scored a touchdown so that was a relief,” Jones said.

Later in the game, he delivered a dime to tight end Evan Engram that would have likely won the game for the Giants. Engram saw the ball drop right through his hands and the Eagles came back to win.

Next up for the Giants is a battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.