Daniel Jones Has Honest Comment About His NFL Career Thus Far

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones knows that he has more to give as a player.

Jones is entering his fourth season in the NFL and he’s had an up-and-down career so far. He wasn’t bad as a rookie in 2019 when he finished with 3,027 yards passing, plus 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Since then though, he has a 21/17 touchdown to interception ratio and hasn’t eclipsed 3,000 yards. It’s led some Giants fans to wonder if he’ll be back for next season since there’s a new regime in town.

New head coach Brian Daboll shared his belief in Jones shortly after he was hired and seems ready to develop him more.

Jones then confirmed he’s ready to improve so that the team can win more games.

“I’m certainly the one responsible for how I play and I take that very seriously. I haven’t played well enough. We haven’t won enough games to this point,” Jones said. “That’s what I am focused on. And making sure I’m improving as a player as we go through this offseason and into next season, so I am able to put this team in a position to win games. I think that’s my focus — to improve every day. Right now, we’re in an offseason stage where you’re kind of on your own to do that and to go about that. So that’s what I am focused on.”

Jones will look to stay healthy next season after having his season cut short this year due to a neck injury. If he’s able to show more signs of promise, the Giants rebuild will be that much closer to being over.