Daniel Jones Has Telling Comment On Giants’ Coaching Change

The New York Giants made a significant change to their coaching staff this Tuesday, parting ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. On Wednesday, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones discussed the team’s latest move.

Jones, who has struggled at times this season, acknowledged that the NFL is a production business.

Even though Jones doesn’t sound that surprised by the Giants’ decision to let go of Garrett, he did take accountability for the offense struggling this year.

“I feel a responsibility for our lack of production as an offense,” Jones told reporters. “I feel that, I think we all feel that. I don’t think that has changed today. Coach Judge is going to make the decisions as a head coach – that’s his job. But I don’t think that should change how we feel about how we’ve played, the points we’ve scored. We know we have to do better.”

Giants coach Joe Judge, meanwhile, had no issue opening up about Garrett’s departure. He told reporters that letting go of Garrett was best for the team.

“I have a lot of respect and appreciation for everything he’s done for us,” Judge said, via Giants Wire. “With that being said, ultimately, I’ll make every decision based on what’s best for the team long-term. I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. Generally speaking, the offense’s job is to score points. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points. It’s my job as the head coach to make sure I give our players an opportunity to go out there and make plays.”

We’ll see if the Giants can get back on the right track this Sunday against the Eagles.