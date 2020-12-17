Joe Judge Offers Update On QB Daniel Jones

Could we see Colt McCoy starting for the New York Giants in primetime this weekend? That very well could happen if Daniel Jones doesn’t make a strong recovery from his hamstring injury.

Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, missed the team’s Week 13 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, and then returned for a Week 14 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.

During last weekend’s showdown between the Cardinals and Giants, it was very evident that Jones re-injured his hamstring. To make matters worse, the former No. 6 overall pick hurt his ankle as well.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently stated that Jones’ status for Sunday night’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns is in doubt. However, the latest update from Giants head coach Joe Judge is promising.

Judge told reporters that he was “encouraged” by how Jones moved around at practice on Wednesday.

Joe Judge said he was "encouraged" by how QB Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) moved around at practice on Wednesday. Obviously, with no practice today, the evaluation process is now pushed off a day. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 17, 2020

The New York Giants will not practice this afternoon, which means another update on Daniel Jones won’t be available until Friday.

A win over the Browns would keep the Giants very much alive in the race for the NFC East. It’ll be tough to take down Cleveland on Sunday night though, especially if Jones isn’t starting.

New York is undoubtedly a better team with Jones under center, but he’s not nearly as dangerous if he’s limited. His rushing ability is a major part of his game, and he won’t have that if his hamstring isn’t at 100 percent.

[Ralph Vacchiano]