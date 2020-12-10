Joe Judge Announces Update On QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are in the middle of a fierce playoff push, after winning four games in a row. Sunday’s victory was the most shocking by far, as the Giants knocked off the Seattle Seahawks on the road, without starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

The second-year quarterback out of Duke went down the previous week, suffering a hamstring injury in the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Colt McCoy came in, guiding the Giants to that win, and Sunday’s shocker against Seattle. It was the Giants defense that led the way in Seattle, as McCoy only threw for 105 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. Wayne Gallman added 135 rushing yards in the win.

Daniel Jones has had an up-and-down second season, but he clearly gives the Giants a higher ceiling as they work to make the playoffs. On the year, he’s thrown for 2,335 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions, completing over 63-percent of his passes. He also has 403 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Jones has a chance to return to face the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. Head coach Joe Judge says that today’s practice will go a long way towards determining if he’s ready to go. NFL Network’s Michael Giardi says it looks like Jones is a coin-flip for Sunday’s game.

Joe Judge indicates that today's practice is a big one for QB Daniel Jones. They're going to make him move around the pocket and test that injured hamstring. Seems as though he's a clear 50/50 proposition at this point. #Giants @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 10, 2020

Every game is a huge one for the New York Giants from here on out. At 5-7, the team has a tiebreaker lead over Washington Football Team for first place in the NFC East.

The Giants have the Cardinals and Cleveland Browns at home, are at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, and finish at home against the Dallas Cowboys. Washington is at the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, and then face the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers at home, before closing at the Philadelphia Eagles.

This weekend’s Giants-Cardinals game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

[Michael Giardi]