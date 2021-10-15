Joe Judge Announces Daniel Jones’ Status For Sunday

Last weekend, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was knocked out of the game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a concussion. It was a scary scene for those viewing the game, as Jones stumbled multiple times while trying to get back on his feet.

Thankfully, it appears Jones has made a really fast recovery this week. Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Giants head coach Joe Judge said that Jones will be a full participant in practice today.

Judge added that Jones should be able to start this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. That’s a miraculous recovery time considering the injury occurred just five days ago.

It’s important to note that Jones still needs to be cleared by a team and an independent doctor before he’s allowed to take the field this Sunday.

— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 15, 2021

Although the Giants have struggled to win games this season, Daniel Jones has actually taken several steps in the right direction.

Through the first five weeks of the 2021 season, Jones has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,282 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He also has 197 yards and two scores on the ground.

While the G-Men should be thrilled to have Jones available this Sunday, it appears the rest of their offense is banged up. Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney are all dealing with injuries this week.

Kickoff for the Giants-Rams game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

