Daniel Jones Is Getting Crushed For His Scrimmage Performance

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Giants may want to reassess their current quarterback situation, because Daniel Jones simply isn't cutting it.

The Giants held a team scrimmage that was open to the public this Saturday. Fans got an up-close look at Jones and Co. Unfortunately, it wasn't a promising display by the third-year quarterback.

During one passing down, Jones glued his eyes to the right side of the field where his receiver was running a short-yardage out route. The defender didn't allow for much separation.

Jones threw the pass anyways. Luckily for him, it was inaccurate so the defensive back couldn't make a play on the football. It was a bad read and poor throw that luckily didn't turn into a turnover.

It is plausible Daniel Jones saw his receiver was tightly covered and got the pass out of bounds to move on to the next play.

"Lazy route. Good throw away. Get to line up again on 3rd and 10 already in FG range," said Darius Butler.

Other fans aren't buying it. Is it time for the Giants to go after Jimmy Garoppolo?

The Giants begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Tennessee Titans.