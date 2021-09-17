The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Daniel Jones Comments On Shouting Match With Kenny Golladay

Daniel Jones drops back to pass.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay were seen having a heated exchange on the sideline.

It was unclear during the game why Golladay was so upset on the sideline, but FOX’s camera crew was able to get footage of him yelling at Jones.

Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants in the offseason, was visibly frustrated with the team’s execution down the stretch. He finished the game with just three catches for 38 yards.

Following the heartbreaking loss to Washington on Thursday night, Jones was asked about Golladay’s sideline tirade. The third-year quarterback doesn’t believe the rant was directed specifically toward him.

“He was frustrated with the situation,” Jones said, via ESPN. “I don’t think it was to me or anyone in particular.”

Daniel Jones told reporters he has a great relationship with Golladay and they’ll work together to figure this situation out.

Golladay clearly wants a larger role in New York’s offense, especially since he signed a massive contract with the team. However, he hasn’t been able to create much separation on his routes. NextGen stats show that Golladay only created 1.52 yards of separation on his routes on Thursday.

It’s possible Golladay and the Giants will bounce back next Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. But first, the locker room needs to work together to get through their current struggles.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.