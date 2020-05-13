Daniel Jones Makes Honest Admission About Time With Eli Manning

At this time last year, New York Giants fans knew the end of the road was near for quarterback Eli Manning.

The Giants drafted former Duke standout Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. After landing Jones, Manning’s future was up in the air.

Manning recently said that his presence during the 2019 season must have been awkward for Jones. Well, the second-year quarterback didn’t exactly dispel that notion on Wednesday.

In an interview with NJ.com, Jones admitted to the situation was “awkward.” Here’s more of his conversation from the report:

“I think looking back, [it] was definitely, probably, a little bit awkward at times, certain times,” Jones said, via NJ.com. “But, I think we did a good job working together. I know I enjoyed working with him and certainly learned a ton from him. . . . I don’t know, it will certainly be different in the room. But I really enjoyed working with Eli last year. I thought it was a huge advantage for me to be able to learn from him and talk with him every day. It’ll be different, it’ll be an adjustment, but I’m looking forward to this year and this team we have.”

Manning started the first two games of the season before the Giants eventually turned the reigns over to Jones.

The former Blue Devil played well during his rookie season. He ended the 2019 season with over 3,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.

However, he struggled with turnovers. Jones finished with 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles lost on the year.

He’ll have to clean up his mistakes moving forward.