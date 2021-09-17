Daniel Jones and the New York Giants fell just short of a win against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night.

In certain moments of the game, Jones looked like the best player on the field. He wound up completing 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 249 yards and a touchdown through the air in addition to 95 yards rushing and another score on the ground. It wasn’t enough.

Trailing 27-26 late in the fourth quarter, the Giants defense came up with an interception off a poor decision by WFT QB Taylor Heinicke. Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett could have been aggressive and tried to put a touchdown on the board. Instead, he went conservative, didn’t trust Jones and the Giants had to settle for a field goal. That left enough time on the clock for Heinicke to drive down the field and get Washington in field-goal range to win the game.

Garrett’s conservative decisions on offense tells us everything we need to know about what the Giants think of Jones, per FS1’s Colin Cowherd. In other words, New York doesn’t trust him.

“The New York Giants words are, they love Daniel Jones, he’s the future. But their actions are conservative play calling, and they don’t trust him,” Cowherd said during his Friday show.

"The New York Giants words are, they love Daniel Jones, he's the future. But their actions are conservative play calling, and they don't trust him.”@ColinCowherd on the Giants loss to the Washington Football Team pic.twitter.com/nqSWmbtP7y — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 17, 2021

He’s not wrong. The Giants don’t fully trust Daniel Jones to go out and win games.

In today’s NFL, you live or die by your quarterback. The Giants should have had faith in their youngster to go out and win the game instead of settling for a field goal.

There’s no doubt the Giants will have more opportunities to trust Jones throughout the season, but will they? Thursday night’s game was a troubling development.

[The Herd]