Daniel Jones Reveals How His Ankle Injury Is Feeling

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with an ankle injury, leaving his availability for Week 5 in doubt.

Jones was able to get in a limited practice today, telling reporters that his ankle "felt good" and that he was able to do "most things."

Jones added that he will be doing everything possible to play on Sunday.

Jones was injured late in the third quarter of the Giants' 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He returned to the game after backup Tyrod Taylor exited with a concussion, but was only able to hand the ball off.

The Giants are clearly hoping Jones can play against the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, especially since Taylor remains in concussion protocol and did not practice today.

The fact that New York has not signed any of the three quarterbacks it worked out on Tuesday indicates the coaching staff believes there is a fairly strong chance Jones will suit up.

If Jones can't go and Taylor isn't cleared, third-stringer Davis Webb would be in line to make his first NFL start.