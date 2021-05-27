Few quarterbacks are under as much pressure to play well this upcoming season as New York Giants‘ youngster Daniel Jones. Luckily for him, he’ll have the best supporting cast in 2021 that he’s had his entire NFL career.

The Giants spent their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Florida speedster Kadarius Toney. They also went out and signed Kyle Rudolph and Kenny Golladay. Star running back Saquon Barkley will also be returning from a season-ending injury he suffered in Week 2 last season.

Simply put, Jones has no reason to underperform this upcoming season. But while most of the media is focusing on Jones, the Giants quarterback thinks every single offensive starter should feel the pressure to perform well.

Jones believes if every offensive starter does their job, the Giants could be a dangerous offense this upcoming season.

“It’s on all of us,” Jones said, via Giants.com. “It’s on all 11 guys to do their job every play. That’s how we’re going to make big plays, is everyone doing their job. It’s not on any one person more than the other. It’s about everyone executing together as a unit. That’s how we’re going to create explosive plays, be a productive offense.”

Sure, every Giants’ offensive player should feel pressure to play well in 2021. But most of that pressure lies on Daniel Jones’ shoulders.

The jury remains undecided as to whether or not the former Duke star is New York’s franchise quarterback. A big 2021 season could sway public opinion in a major way.

Jones and the Giants begin the 2021 campaign on Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos.