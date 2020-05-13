Daniel Jones Says He Talked With Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo

Entering his second season in the NFL, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is having to adjust to a new offensive system.

The Giants have a new head coach in Joe Judge and Judge elected to make longtime Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett his offensive coordinator. Already, Judge has said his offense will resemble what Garrett ran in Dallas and that there is no carryover “in any way, shape or form from [Jones’] rookie year.”

That means the No. 6 overall pick from 2019 has to get busy learning. Jones told Giants beat reporters today that he immediately dove into watching film of the Cowboys to get a feel for what Garrett may ask of him. Additionally, Jones said he has spoken with Tony Romo, who put up huge numbers with the Cowboys under Garrett.

It doesn’t sound like Jones spoke much with Romo about the nitty-gritty of the offense just yet, but he said he intends to reach out to him again in the future.

“I spoke with Tony briefly,” Jones said. “We didn’t get into the system a whole lot. I look forward to talking to some of those guys and hearing their perspective on it.”

Garrett’s background is in an Air Coryell-based offensive system, which probably explains why Jones says the verbiage is different from what he’s used to. Obviously, this year’s unusual offseason makes picking up a new scheme that much more difficult.

In addition to speaking with Romo, Jones can also rely on Cooper Rush, who the Giants signed recently to compete for the backup quarterback position. Rush was with Garrett in Dallas and should have a command on the system he is implementing in New York.