Look: Daniel Jones Throws Absolutely Brutal Interception

One of the biggest knocks against New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during his first three seasons in the NFL has been his inability to protect the football.

An absolutely awful interception during Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t help erase that narrative.

Trailing by 14 in the third quarter, Jones took a snap on second-and-eight and rolled out to his right. He quickly came under pressure and haphazardly flung the ball back over the other side of the field, where Bucs defensive lineman Steve McLendon easily made an interception.

Here’s a closer look at the turnover in question:

Daniel Jones with quite possibly the worst INT of all-timepic.twitter.com/1n1ZAWRJU6 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 23, 2021

The interception was head-scratching for a number of reasons. It’s unclear exactly what the Giants play call was supposed to be because Jones seemed confused to see no skill player on the left side of the field before he let go of the ball. He then made matters worse by making the throw and giving the Buccaneers an easy takeaway.

Monday’s interception was just the latest piece of evidence of Jones’ struggles to protect the football. The third-year quarterback has been better with limiting his giveaways in 2021, but still hasn’t turned a corner when it comes to making mistakes.

In 27 games during his first two years in the NFL, Jones threw 22 touchdowns and lost 17 fumbles. He’s brought those numbers down significantly in 2021, but Monday’s head-scratching interception made it clear he still has a long way to go.

Unfortunately, Jones might not get too much time to figure out the decision-making aspect of his game. At 3-6 on the year, the Giants are growing antsy for better quarterback play and may not wait for the former No. 6 overall pick to right the ship.

Jones will need to make some dramatic improvements in the team’s final 7 games if he hopes to lock down the starting job in New York long term.

