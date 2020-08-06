Photos: Giants Show Off QB Daniel Jones’ Body Transformation

When the New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, the majority of the team’s fan base disagreed with the selection. That was until the Duke product showed what he could do on the gridiron.

Jones gave the Giants a much-needed shot in the arm on offense last season, throwing for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also proved that he can make plays with his feet, compiling 279 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The G-Men didn’t get a full offseason to develop Jones due to health concerns, but the former first-round pick clearly bulked up during his time away from the team.

On Thursday, the Giants showed a side-by-side comparison of Jones during training camp in 2019 and 2020. Jones added more muscle toward the lower half of his body. Fans have noticed that his quads look stronger than ever.

Here’s the photo of Jones that has Giants fans buzzing on social media:

Saquon Barkley still has the best quads on the Giants, but fans have to be thrilled with Jones’ new look this offseason.

New York is entering its first year with Joe Judge as its head coach. It’ll be tough to judge him – pun intended – since this year’s training program was cut short.

The Giants aren’t expected to compete for a playoff spot this year. However, the team would like to see Jones take that next step at quarterback.