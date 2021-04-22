The Spun

Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: General Manager Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants during the pregame against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In eight opportunities, Giants GM Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the NFL Draft. That could change by next week.

The New York Giants will select 11th overall in next week’s 2021 NFL Draft. That’s a coveted pick. Why? With so many teams targeting quarterbacks within the first 10 overall picks, teams without a need of a quarterback will have a wider selection of top non-quarterback prospects.

The Giants reportedly have interest in trading down, though. By doing so, they’d be able to acquire worthwhile assets in return. Will Gettleman take the plunge? Some are skeptical, but he’s remaining open the idea.

Gettleman told reporters on Thursday that’s he had opportunities to trade down in past drafts, but a deal never came to fruition. The Giants GM doesn’t want to get “fleeced.”

There’s nothing wrong with refusing to trade down. Sometimes the value at certain draft picks is greater than a later pick coupled with a potential future pick.

For a team like the Giants, though, it may be worth it to trade down, acquire more assets and add some depth. New York may be on the brink of becoming a legitimate NFC East challenger, meaning this year’s draft is as vital as ever.

If the Giants do stay put at pick No. 11, they could spend it on an elite receiver like DeVonta Smith (if he’s available) or add some defensive player. Regardless, they should have plenty of options at No. 11, that is if they don’t trade it away.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.