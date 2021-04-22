In eight opportunities, Giants GM Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the NFL Draft. That could change by next week.

The New York Giants will select 11th overall in next week’s 2021 NFL Draft. That’s a coveted pick. Why? With so many teams targeting quarterbacks within the first 10 overall picks, teams without a need of a quarterback will have a wider selection of top non-quarterback prospects.

The Giants reportedly have interest in trading down, though. By doing so, they’d be able to acquire worthwhile assets in return. Will Gettleman take the plunge? Some are skeptical, but he’s remaining open the idea.

Gettleman told reporters on Thursday that’s he had opportunities to trade down in past drafts, but a deal never came to fruition. The Giants GM doesn’t want to get “fleeced.”

#Giants GM Dave Gettleman, who has *never* traded down in any round, told reporters today that he's discussed it in the past and has had opportunities, but it ultimately didn't work out. "I'm not going to get fleeced. … It's almost like an urban myth. I've tried." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 22, 2021

There’s nothing wrong with refusing to trade down. Sometimes the value at certain draft picks is greater than a later pick coupled with a potential future pick.

For a team like the Giants, though, it may be worth it to trade down, acquire more assets and add some depth. New York may be on the brink of becoming a legitimate NFC East challenger, meaning this year’s draft is as vital as ever.

If the Giants do stay put at pick No. 11, they could spend it on an elite receiver like DeVonta Smith (if he’s available) or add some defensive player. Regardless, they should have plenty of options at No. 11, that is if they don’t trade it away.