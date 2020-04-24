New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is the butt of many jokes, plenty of them warranted. Those questioning his NFL Draft situation tonight are wrong, though.

Like the rest of his fellow GMs, Gettleman is drafting from home tonight. The NFL is pulling off tonight’s draft virtually, while all involved social distance. He is not alone in his home, though.

When the cameras caught Gettleman during the Giants’ No. 4 pick of Andrew Thomas, the Georgia star offensive lineman, some questioned his use of a mask inside his home. As it turns out, he’s wearing it for a very good reason.

The Giants have an IT person in Dave Gettleman’s home, to assist in tonight’s draft. Gettleman is taking extra precautions with a person he is not quarantined with in his home, especially because he is a cancer survivor, who recently went through chemotherapy.

Just an FYI: Dave Gettleman was wearing a mask because he went through chemo two years ago and there is an IT person in his house. #Giants. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 24, 2020

I see people asking about #Giants GM Dave Gettleman wearing a mask. He is being smart and safe at home with someone else in the space with hiim. Remember, he is a recent cancer survivor, chemo patient. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) April 24, 2020

Those with preexisting conditions, like cancer survivors and older people, are at increased risk right now. It looks weird to see anyone wearing a mask at home, but it makes total sense for Gettleman to do everything he can to conduct tonight’s draft as safely as possible.

As for the pick itself, few can take major issue with it. The Giants were targeting an offensive lineman at No. 4. The major question was which among the four standout players it would be.

Ultimately, he went with Thomas, one of the most consistent players in the draft.

[Zack Rosenblatt]