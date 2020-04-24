The Spun

Why Dave Gettleman Is Wearing A Mask During The NFL Draft

Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: General Manager Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants during the pregame against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is the butt of many jokes, plenty of them warranted. Those questioning his NFL Draft situation tonight are wrong, though.

Like the rest of his fellow GMs, Gettleman is drafting from home tonight. The NFL is pulling off tonight’s draft virtually, while all involved social distance. He is not alone in his home, though.

When the cameras caught Gettleman during the Giants’ No. 4 pick of Andrew Thomas, the Georgia star offensive lineman, some questioned his use of a mask inside his home. As it turns out, he’s wearing it for a very good reason.

The Giants have an IT person in Dave Gettleman’s home, to assist in tonight’s draft. Gettleman is taking extra precautions with a person he is not quarantined with in his home, especially because he is a cancer survivor, who recently went through chemotherapy.

Those with preexisting conditions, like cancer survivors and older people, are at increased risk right now. It looks weird to see anyone wearing a mask at home, but it makes total sense for Gettleman to do everything he can to conduct tonight’s draft as safely as possible.

As for the pick itself, few can take major issue with it. The Giants were targeting an offensive lineman at No. 4. The major question was which among the four standout players it would be.

Ultimately, he went with Thomas, one of the most consistent players in the draft.

[Zack Rosenblatt]

