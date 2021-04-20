Earlier this offseason, the New York Giants made a few significant splashes in free agency by singing wide receiver Kenny Golladay and corner Adoree Jackson to lucrative contracts.

Fans were happy the team finally has a No. 1 wide receiver in Golladay. However, not everyone was sold on how much the team paid Jackson after he was released by the Tennessee Titans.

New York handed Jackson a three-year, $39 million contract with $25 million guaranteed. Those around the NFL thought that price was a bit much to pay for a player who has a history of injuries.

Well, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman isn’t too concerned. He’s preaching patience in the wake of the signing.

Here’s what he said, via NJ.com:

“Well, my reaction to that is: One of the things that makes America a great place is everybody is entitled to an opinion,” Gettleman said. “Time will tell.”

Gettelman opened up on what he likes about the former first-round pick.

“He’s got inside/outside flex,” Gettleman said, noting Jackson’s ability to play slot or outside corner. “He’s a legitimate cover guy. He can run. He’s a very smart football player. He’s got ball skills. All that stuff made him worth that.”

The Giants started off the 2020 season with an 0-5 record. New York closed strong with a 6-5 record over its final 11 games of the season.