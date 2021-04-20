The Spun

Dave Gettleman Responds To Criticism Of Free Agent Signing

Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: General Manager Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants during the pregame against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the New York Giants made a few significant splashes in free agency by singing wide receiver Kenny Golladay and corner Adoree Jackson to lucrative contracts.

Fans were happy the team finally has a No. 1 wide receiver in Golladay. However, not everyone was sold on how much the team paid Jackson after he was released by the Tennessee Titans.

New York handed Jackson a three-year, $39 million contract with $25 million guaranteed. Those around the NFL thought that price was a bit much to pay for a player who has a history of injuries.

Well, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman isn’t too concerned. He’s preaching patience in the wake of the signing.

Here’s what he said, via NJ.com:

“Well, my reaction to that is: One of the things that makes America a great place is everybody is entitled to an opinion,” Gettleman said. “Time will tell.”

Gettelman opened up on what he likes about the former first-round pick.

“He’s got inside/outside flex,” Gettleman said, noting Jackson’s ability to play slot or outside corner. “He’s a legitimate cover guy. He can run. He’s a very smart football player. He’s got ball skills. All that stuff made him worth that.”

The Giants started off the 2020 season with an 0-5 record. New York closed strong with a 6-5 record over its final 11 games of the season.


