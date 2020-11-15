Dave Gettleman Reveals What People Have Told Him About The Giants

Are the New York Giants the best 2-7 team the NFL has ever seen? Apparently, that’s exactly what people are telling Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman.

There’s no doubt the New York Giants are on the right track, which couldn’t be said in Jets’ territory. The Giants continue to surprise folks around the NFL, Sunday’s game being the latest surprise.

The NFC East is as wide open it’s been in years – and believe it or not, the Giants aren’t out of the race just yet. The division-leading Eagles are struggling to fend off New York today as the two division foes are currently engaged in a 21-17 game with the Giants in front.

Gettleman joined the game’s broadcast on Sunday to discuss his team. He revealed plenty of people are telling him the Giants are the best 2-7 team they’ve ever seen.

According to @NFLonFOX broadcast, they talked to #Giants GM Dave Gettleman on Friday and he told them that people keep telling him #nyg are ‘best 2-7 team they’ve ever seen.’ — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 15, 2020

This is just about the worst way to describe a losing team. Yes, the Giants are heading in the right direction. But a 2-7 record isn’t anything to brag about, no matter how good the team has looked in losses.

Beating Philadelphia on Sunday would be something to brag about, though. If the Giants can get it done, they’ll find themselves in the hunt for the NFC East title with plenty of season left to be played.

Dave Gettleman may want to avoid interviews from now on, though. Giants fans typically don’t like what he has to say.