Details Emerge From Alleged Armed Robbery Involving 2 NFL Players

On Thursday night, the Miramar Police Department announced charges against two NFL players.

According to the arrest warrant, both New York Giants defensive back Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar are wanted by police. The warrant includes wild details about the alleged incident.

The warrant states Baker and Dunbar were allegedly hanging at a cookout. An argument broke out and Baker allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic firearm.

A witness at the party allegedly told police that Baker and Dunbar lost $70,000 gambling earlier in the week. Dunbar allegedly assisted in taking watches and other valuables at the direction of Baker.

Not long after, the Giants defensive back allegedly directed another person to shoot someone who had just walked into the party.

The two allegedly stole $54,700 worth of money and watches.

Police charged Baker with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Giants issued a statement regarding the charges against Baker. “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with Deandre and we have no further comment at this time.”

Police also charged Dunbar with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Seattle issued a very similar statement to that of the Giants.

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities,” the team said in a statement.