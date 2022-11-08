Details Have Emerged From NFL Player's Bye Week Accident

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 17: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Xavier McKinney #29 of the New York Giants in action against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on October 17, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 38-11. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney announced on Monday he suffered a hand injury that'll keep him off the field for a few weeks. This injury occurred during the team's bye week.

"Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand," McKinney wrote. "The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we're building here in NY."

On Tuesday, McKinney addressed the New York media about his injury. He revealed that it happened while on a "sightseeing tour."

McKinney said he tilted over while on an ATV and "fell on his hand."

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he was "disappointed" when he heard about the news. He obviously felt bad for McKinney.

McKinney has 38 tackles, four passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble this season.

The Giants are 6-2 heading into Week 10. They'll rely heavily on safeties Dane Belton and Julian Love during McKinney's absence.