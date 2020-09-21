The Full Details Of Saquon Barkley’s Knee Injury Are In

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is out for the season after tearing his right ACL in yesterday’s loss. Now, the full extent of his injury has been revealed.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Barkley not only tore his ACL but also partially tore his meniscus and strained his MCL. The latter injury won’t need to be prepared during surgery.

However, the extent of the damage means Barkley will have to wait a few weeks before he can have reconstructive surgery.

The dynamic third-year back was injured early in the second quarter of New York’s 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. Barkley was brought down by Bears safety Eddie Jackson and appeared to suffer the injury when his leg got caught as he planted it.

Full details on #Giants RB Saquon Barkley’s knee: He tore his ACL, partial tore his meniscus and has a strained MCL (which won’t have to be fixed in surgery). That means in 2-4 weeks he’ll have surgery to allow swelling and inflammation to go down. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

With Barkley done for the year, the Giants are left with Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis as the running backs on their active roster and Rod Smith on the practice squad.

The team reportedly hosted veteran free agent Devonta Freeman for a workout today. Freeman was released by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason after six seasons with the team.