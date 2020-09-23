Devonta Freeman Officially Signs With New NFL Team

Devonta Freeman is no longer a free agent. The veteran running back has made a decision on where he’ll be playing this season.

Freeman has been a hot commodity ever since the conclusion of the NFL’s Week 2. It was a horrendous Sunday full of injury news, including a season-ending injury to Giants star running back Saquon Barkley. New York is now in clear need of a running back, so it should come as no surprise the team quickly reached out to Freeman.

The veteran free agent running back is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants. The deal is reportedly worth up to $3 million.

Depending on how quickly Freeman’s contract with the Giants can be finalized, there’s a chance he could suit up for practice as soon as Wednesday. If he’s able to do so, there’s also chance we see Freeman take the field with the Giants this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Devonta Freeman won’t be asked to replicate what Saquon Barkley’s able to do in the Giants offense. But he will shore up a shaky rushing attack for a young team hoping to take steps forward with all eyes on the 2021 season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown several signs of improvement this season. If he can continue to improve, the Giants will be a team on the rise in comings seasons.

As for Freeman, he hopes to make a big impact for the New York Giants. He’ll be with the organization for this season alone unless the Giants opt to re-sign him ahead of the 2021 season.