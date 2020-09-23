Devonta Freeman Reacts To Signing With New York Giants

Devonta Freeman is back in the NFL. The veteran running back is heading to the NFC East to play for the New York Giants for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Freeman heard from plenty of suitors these past few days. Sunday’s injury news was one of the worst we’ve seen in a while, and included injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Raheem Mostert. It was only a matter of time before Freeman signed a new deal for the season.

The New York Giants won the sweepstakes on Tuesday night. Freeman has inked a one-year deal worth upwards of $3 million with the Giants. He’ll step right into the New York offense following Barkley’s season-ending ACL injury this past Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Freeman chose the Giants despite better offers from other teams around the league. He’s clearly excited about what the Giants have to offer. Freeman had an awesome reaction after signing a one-year deal with the Giants. Take a look below.

When you keep it Trill, you get a blessing for it! — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) September 23, 2020

Devonta Freeman is going to be grabbing a whole lot of attention from Fantasy Football players Tuesday night. The Giants running back will likely get plenty of touches in the beat-down Giants offense.

There’s a chance Freeman could play as soon as this Sunday as the Giants take on the San Francisco 49ers. It’ll all depend on how quickly Freeman’s contract with the Giants is completed.

Freeman could have a productive season with New York if he’s able to stay healthy all season long. We’re looking forward to him suiting up next to quarterback Daniel Jones in the Giants’ backfield.