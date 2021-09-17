Dexter Lawrence Reacts To Last Night’s Critical Offsides Call

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was flagged for a critical offsides penalty on the final play of last night’s game against the Washington Football Team that opened the door for kicker Dustin Hopkins to kick the game-winning field goal.

But while Lawrence is getting ripped by Giants fans today, he doesn’t appear to believe he’s entirely to blame. Speaking to the media on Friday, Lawrence acknowledged that he needs to show more discipline. But he curiously appeared to deflect blame onto the referees.

“That’s on me,” Lawrence said. “I gotta be more disciplined in that time, a critical situation. … I just gotta do better. …The refs call what they call.”

Lawrence was then pressed on if he felt he was offsides on the critical play. The Giants lineman deflected and said his opinion doesn’t matter.

“That don’t really matter. My opinion don’t matter,” Lawrence said.

Dexter Lawrence on zoom: “That’s on me. I gotta be more disciplined in that time, a critical situation. … I just gotta do better. …The refs call what they call.”

You weren’t offsides?

“That don’t really matter. My opinion don’t matter.” #NYG — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 17, 2021

There really doesn’t seem to be much room for opinion though – despite what Dexter Lawrence seems to believe. The replay of Hopkins’ first field goal attempt that went wide show pretty clearly that Lawrence moved towards the line without being prompted by so much as a flinch from Washington’s offensive line.

Dexter Lawrence jumps offside as Hopkins misses the game-winning field goal. On the next chance, Hopkins send Washington home with the win 🤯pic.twitter.com/fa9X9nUXgx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2021

Maybe Lawrence saw something that the referees and cameras couldn’t, prompting him to move forward. But if so, he’s on an island as far as that goes.

Lawrence can’t afford to dwell on it anyway. The Giants are 0-2 and need to rebound in a big way against the Atlanta Falcons next weekend.

What are your thoughts on Dexter Lawrence’s comments?

[Kim Jones]